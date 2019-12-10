Jackky Bhagnani And Darshan Raval Are Back With Another Groovy Number

The Kamariya duo Jackky Bhagnani and Darshan Raval are back with yet another track for music listeners to jam on. Jackky recently took to Instagram to share the poster of their upcoming song titled Aa Jaana. The F.A.L.T.U actor found a unique way to showcase the poster of his new song on social media.

Jackky Bhagnani and Darshan Raval's Aa Jaana, out on December 11, 2019

The duo gave their viewers a 'Double Dhamaka' by deciding to have a different launch. Both Jackky and Darshan took to Instagram to personally interact with their fans online. Before this, they came together for the hit song Kamariya which is a chartbuster song loved by millions across the country.

Aa Jana is been sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakkar while it has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George and produced by Jjust Music. As both of them revealed the poster of the song, they also got nostalgic and mentioned the first time that they came together for Kamariya and connected instantly like long lost brothers. The fans of both the performers were quite eager to ask questions and could not control their excitement.

Jjust Music, the newest music label on the block, apart from being fairly new in comparison to biggies in the game has already established a name in the industry with hit songs like Prada featuring Alia Bhatt, Takda Rawan with Vishal Mishra garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. Their Navratri track Choodiyan had the international pop sensation Dytto grove on it alongside Jackky Bhagnani, while their romantic song Dim Dim Light too engrossed the listeners and make them tap their feet to the beats of the song which features Sooraj Pancholi and Larissa Bonesi in it. They also released a new song titled Baahon Mein featuring The Doorbeen Boys and is a peppy number.

