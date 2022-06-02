Jada Pinkett Addresses Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar Altercation; Hopes 'they Reconcile'

Veteran Hollywood actor Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently opened up about the infamous altercation between the actor and comedian Chris Rock. The actor-turned-talk show host sat for the episode of her Red Table Talk series and opened up about the incident for the first time.

According to Variety, she had previously remarked on the situation courtesy of a meme that read, "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it." Now, the star decided to address the slap on Red Table Talk series where she even addressed tackling her disease alopecia.

Jada Pinkett addresses Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar altercation

For the unversed, Smith had slapped Rock on the Oscars stage for joking about Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she shaved because of her struggle with alopecia."This is a really important 'Red Table Talk' on alopecia. Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," Pinkett Smith said at the start of the episode, the outlet reported.

She further added, "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is." Hoping for a reconciliation, Jada during the June 1 series spoke about how she was wondering if the two stars could 'heal, talk out the matter and solve it.'

"Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. In the state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that keeps figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening," Pinkett Smith added.

The Academy has suspended Smith from its membership for 10 years because of his violent altercation at the Oscars. Rock is yet to publicly address the slap in detail outside of making brief jokes about it on his current stand-up tour. Ahead of the suspension announcement, Will Smith had resigned from the Academy, as per Variety.

IMAGE: AP