Jada Pinkett Avoids Will Smith's Oscar Slap On 'Red Table Talk'; Says 'family Is Healing'

Jada Pinkett Smith will not be bringing up Will Smith's Oscars 2022 violent altercation to the Red Table Talk anytime soon. In a cryptic message at the beginning of Wednesday's season 5 premiere episode, the Red Table Talk's host addressed the Oscars 2022 fiasco stating that the Smith family is currently focusing on 'healing' from the incident. She added that the topic will be discussed on the Red Table when the correct time comes.

'Smith family has been focusing on deep healing': Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada while explaining why she won't mention Will Smith slapping Chris Rock stated that the family is in the process of 'deep healing' after all that has happened in the past few weeks. She stated, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls".

Until then the Red Table will continue to discuss powerful and inspiring tales like it always have. "Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada," the statement concluded.

Janelle Monae becomes the first guest of Red Table Talk Season 5

The brand new season of the chat show opens up with Janelle Monae as the main guest. The new episode features Monae opening up about her challenges and abandonment issues. While sharing a promo of the episode, Jada wrote, "@willowsmith invites the lovely @JanelleMonae to the Red Table where Janelle opens up about challenges around abandonment issues, self acceptance and shares the inspiration for her new book #TheMemoryLibrarian. Her hilarious, awesome mother Janice Hawthorne also joins us as well as a super fan surprise".

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

It all began when Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you," as he joked about her baldness. Will Smith's wife loses hair due to a medical condition, Alopecia. As soon as the joke was cracked, Will walked onto the stage to confront Rock. No one had expected what ensued next. Smith slapped Rock on live TV, leaving audiences in shock. The incident has created a massive buzz online, with many slamming Smith for physically assaulting Chris Rock at the event, and several others supporting him.

Image: Instagram/@willsmith/ AP