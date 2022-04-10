Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance In LA After Will Smith's Oscars Fiasco

Will Smith's violent response to Chris Rock's 'GI Jane' joke at Oscars 2022 set the internet ablaze. Ever since the incident, the elite Smith family has been keeping a low profile and away from the limelight. However, on Saturday, April 9, The Matrix fame Jada Pinkett made her first appearance post the Oscars 2022 fiasco in Los Angeles.

Jada Pinkett spotted at the opening of Rhimes Performing Arts Center

The Matrix actor opted for a glitzy golden gown to attend the star-studded grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center that was hosted in Los Angeles. Shining bright in her shimmery ensemble, Jada paired her look with matching gold earrings. Subtle makeup and a high slit rounded off the elegant look of Jada Pinkett Smith.

At the event, she was spotted alongside Grey Anatomy's creators Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen. Notably, media reports claim that the Smith family has decided to deal with the situation privately. Hence, this public appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith has become a rare one. Take a look at it below:

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Chris Rock before presenting the award for the documentary feature made a joke about Jada's bald hairstyle. The statement did not go down well with Smith who walked onto the stage and slapped Rock. "Keep my wife's name out of your mouth," Smith yelled as he returned to his seat, to which Rock replied, "I am going to okay." Moments later, Smith tendered an apology while receiving his maiden Oscar for 'King Richard'.

Oscar bans Will Smith for a decade

The Academy of Motion Pictures on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The academy in a statement called Smith's actions “unacceptable and harmful. During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.” The King Richard actor while reacting to the Academy's decision said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

Image: Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith