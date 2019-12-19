Jake Gyllenhaal's Birthday: Photos Of The Handsome Actor To Drool Over

Jake Gyllenhaal, born on December 19, began his acting career as a child and made his Hollywood debut with City Slickers in 1991. This was futher followed by roles in his father's films like A Dangerous Woman and Homegrown. The star has also been a part of few TV shows like Man vs Wild, End of Watch: Extras, and Southpaw: Extras. He is popularly known for his films like Nightcrawler, Spiderman: Far From Home and more. Gyllenhaal stands 8th of iHeartRadio's list of Sexiest Men. The star joined the popular photosharing site, Instagram, about a year ago, here are a few pictures from the star's social media to see.

Jake Gyllenhaal: Best of pictures to see

The star's very first post on Instagram

Here is snip of Ryan Reynolds being Ryan Reynolds, welcoming the star on the site

Joining his friends, here a picture of him mocking them all

His funny birthday wish for Ryan Reynolds

A picture of the star from the Spiderman promotions

A picture from his vacation

A series of pictures from his shoot for a popular magazine

The star is currently awaiting the release of his next, The Devil All The Time. The film is set ot hit the screens in the year 2020 and is based on a novel of the same name by Donald ray Pollock. Directed by Antonio Campos, the film also stars Bill Skarsgard, Tom Holland, Robert Pattionson, and Sebastian Stan.

