Jake Gyllenhaal's Birthday: Photos Of The Handsome Actor To Drool Over

Hollywood News

Jake Gyllenhaal celebrates his 39th birthday this year. Awaiting the release of his next film, The Devil All the Time, here are a few pictures to drool over.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal, born on December 19, began his acting career as a child and made his Hollywood debut with City Slickers in 1991. This was futher followed by roles in his father's films like A Dangerous Woman and Homegrown. The star has also been a part of few TV shows like Man vs Wild, End of Watch: Extras, and Southpaw: Extras. He is popularly known for his films like Nightcrawler, Spiderman: Far From Home and more. Gyllenhaal stands 8th of iHeartRadio's list of Sexiest Men. The star joined the popular photosharing site, Instagram, about a year ago, here are a few pictures from the star's social media to see. 

Jake Gyllenhaal: Best of pictures to see

The star's very first post on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

Here is snip of Ryan Reynolds being Ryan Reynolds, welcoming the star on the site

jake comments

ALSO READ | Hugh Jackman And Jake Gyllenhaal Pulled An Epic Christmas Prank On 'sad' Ryan Reynolds And The Result Is Pure Gold

Joining his friends, here a picture of him mocking them all

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

His funny birthday wish for Ryan Reynolds

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

ALSO READ | Netizens Support Ryan Reynolds After Hugh Jackman And Jake Gyllenhaal Pulled An Epic Christmas Prank On The 'Deadpool' Actor

A picture of the star from the Spiderman promotions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

A picture from his vacation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

ALSO READ | 'Prince Of Persia' A Slip Up, Says American Actor Jake Gyllenhaal

A series of pictures from his shoot for a popular magazine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on

The star is currently awaiting the release of his next, The Devil All The Time. The film is set ot hit the screens in the year 2020 and is based on a novel of the same name by Donald ray Pollock. Directed by Antonio Campos, the film also stars Bill Skarsgard, Tom Holland, Robert Pattionson, and Sebastian Stan.  

ALSO READ | Jake Gyllenhaal Rescues A Dog From Busy NYC Traffic

 

 

