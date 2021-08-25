Jake Gyllenhaal To Star & Produce 'Oblivion Song' Based On Robert Kirkman's Novel

Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to star in the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book, Oblivion Song soon. Gyllenhaal, who has a number of projects lined up for the future, has reportedly recently decided to sign up for the upcoming adaptation. Here's all we know -

Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to star and produce an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book, Oblivion Song. According to reports, Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer's New Republic Pictures 'optioned' the title and are developing it as a feature film. Fischer and Oliver will also serve as producers for the series along with Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker from Nine Stories.

NYC's production company Nine Stories reportedly has a first-look deal with New Republic Pictures. The upcoming film Oblivion will be the first project under this agreement. Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will also serve as producers through their Skybound Entertainment banner.

According to the report, Robert Kirkman created the comic Oblivion, along with Lorenzo De Felici in 2018. The events of the comic take place a decade after 3,00,000 citizens of Philadelphia are "suddenly lost" in a horrific event that takes place. The incident, which is referred to as Oblivion, leaves even the government helpless.

After several years of searching for the lost souls, the government gives up on the people however, the comic book's protagonist Nathan Cole doesn't and tries to find those who were lost, every day. Speaking about the project, Riva Marker told The Hollywood Reporter,

When faced with a cataclysmic event that permanently alters our lives, what would we choose to save? Just as Kirkman did with The Walking Dead andInvincible, in Oblivion Song he’s created the potential for a franchise that is profoundly entertaining, and the perfect opportunity to explore big questions we’re reckoning with globally.

Jake Gyllenhaal will also be seen in the upcoming thriller, Ambulance, along with Michael Bay. He will also appear in Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty, starring alongside Paul Dano and Riley Keough, for Netflix. The actor is also set to appear in a couple of tv series called The Son, and Lake Success.

IMAGE - AP