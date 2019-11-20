James Bond: Here Are A Few Cars Used By Pierce Brosnan In Bond Films

The man of mystery with a license to kill, James Bond has been an iconic personality in Hollywood. This British secret agent has always been surrounded by electrical gadgets, cars, and best-in-class technology. The spy who always gets away from his foes and stays one step ahead of them has to have the best cars. Here a few of the best cars used by Pierce Brosnan in the Bond movies.

BMW 750iL

This car was used by Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in the movie Tomorrow Never Dies. This car was loaned to Bond by Q in Germany. This car is equipped with caltrops, self-inflating tires, missile launchers, and a near-impenetrable body. This BMW was powered by a 5.4-litre V12 motor engine which produced around 300 horsepower and also can be remotely controlled via a special cell phone. Bond escapes in this car by driving it remotely just to send it flying off the carpark before crash-landing on a shop.

Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

This car was used by Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in the movie Die Another Day. This car is powered by a 5.9-litre V12 engine producing more than 500 horsepower. This car is equipped with retro-reflecting panels which make the car invisible. The car is also used front-firing rockets between two machine guns, hood-mounted target-seeking shotguns, spike-producing tires, and a passenger ejector seat.

Aston Martin DB5

This car was used by Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in the movie GoldenEye. Well, this car did not have any special gadgets but this car has been the most iconic bond car in the franchise. It was last seen in the movie Skyfall too. Although it had a champagne cooler and a fax machine to reach 007. In this car, we can see Bond racing a Ferrari in Monte Carlo. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre engine which produced about 325 horsepower. The silver colour car is recognised by fans all over the world.

