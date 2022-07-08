James Caan's Demise: 'The Godfather' Stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro & More Mourn The Loss

Actor James Caan, who became a household name after starring in the cult-classic film, The Godfather passed away recently on July 6. The late actor was best known for portraying the tragic and hot-tempered gangster heir Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. The news of the veteran star's demise was confirmed by his family members.

Post his demise, several prominent celebrities from the Hollywood film fraternity took to their social media handles to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late actor. Recently, James Cann's The Godfather co-stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and many others mourned the demise of their fellow actor.

The Godfather family remembers James Caan

In his latest interaction with People, Al Pacino, who shared screen space with Caan in the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola directorial crime drama, opened up on the tragic demise of his beloved co-star. Pacino, in his statement, said:

"Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring.A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him."

Seasoned actor Robert De Niro also mourned the demise of his friend. He said he's 'very very sad to hear about Jimmy's passing.' American actor Talia Shire who is well known for playing Connie Corleone in The Godfather films revealed that 'James was a kind man and he will always be remembered.' She stated-

"James was a good man, a kind man, a family man and a wildly gifted man — whose great talent will always be loved and remembered. My prayers are with his family that he treasured so dearly"

More about James Caan's demise

On Thursday, a tweet from Caan's official account read stated, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." However, the cause of his death is still not out.

