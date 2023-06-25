James Cameron's Titanic Set To Return To Netflix Post Titan Submersible Tragedy

James Cameron's Titanic is all set to make a return, on streaming giant Netflix. This comes in the wake of the Titan submersible tragedy which reportedly imploded near the ocean floor. Titanic was previously available for streaming on the OTT platform before the title was taken off the list of selections.

3 things you need to know

The Titan Submersible imploded with 4 passengers and a pilot onboard while on its way to view the remains of the Titanic.

James Cameron, director of the movie Titanic, has expressed how "baffled" he was at the similarities between both tragedies.

Titanic, the film, was removed from Netflix's rotation in August of 2022.

Titanic to return to Netflix



Starting July 1, Hollywood classic Titanic will once again be available for streaming on Netflix. The film which proudly hovers within the top-five list of highest-grossing films, was a popular pick on the streaming platform. However, the film had been taken out of rotation in August of last year. Fascination around the film has had its moments of resurgence over the years. Case in point being the multiple theatrical re-releases the film has seen over years.

(Kate Winslet, Leonardo Dicaprio and James Cameron shooting for Titanic | Image: Twitter)

A similar resurgence in interest is occurring at the moment, owing to the recent Titan submersible tragedy. In fact, Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, the standout track from Titanic, has seen a spike in streams since the tragic news emerged. While many are looking forward to stream the film once again, there are also those who consider Netflix's decision to add the film to their rotations, as being in bad taste.

James Cameron is 'baffled' at the similarities between the two tragedies



Director of Titanic, James Cameron, was one of the first public figures to comment on the Titan tragedy. The director was at "baffled" the striking similarities between the RMS Titanic sinking in 1912, and the Titan submersible explosion a few days ago. Cameron pointed out how both incidents occurred under eerily similar circumstances - namely, "warnings (going) unheeded" and both incidents occurring "at the same exact site".