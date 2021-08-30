James Corden Slammed For Stopping LA Traffic To Promote His Upcoming Film 'Cinderella'

Hollywood actor and talk show host James Corden has been trending recently on the social media platforms for busting out his dance moves in the middle of a busy street in Los Angeles, in order to promote his upcoming flick, Cinderella, reported news agency, ANI. Reportedly, the actor had stopped traffic for a flash mob to promote the film. Read on to know more.

James Corden stops LA traffic to promote Cinderella

Recently, a Twitter user had posted a video clip featuring James Corden and his co-actors from Cinderella- Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel performing a segment of Crosswalk the Musical from his late night talk show, The Late Late Show. The stars were recorded closing out an intersection in LA as they and several backup dancers joined them to sing along and danced to Jennifer Lopez's hit song, Let's Get Loud.

James Corden, in the video, can be seen sporting a rat's outfit. He can be seen thrusting his groin at the car as he sang the chorus to Lopez's song. Many of his fans and followers rushed to repost the video and dropped interesting comments. Several Twitteratis expressed their thoughts and opinions on the footage. However, a few of them dropped light-hearted and fun captions. A number of fans were triggered by the celebrities' traffic-stopping stunt.

One Twitter user commented, "Imagine having to explain to your boss that you're going to be late to work because James Corden dressed in a rat suit was thrusting at cars in the middle of traffic?????" Another one quipped, "I was taking my son to the ER when James Corden stopped traffic. RIP my boy." A netizen chipped in, "I am officially scarred by James Corden doing hip thrusts. I will never be able to listen to this song the same way ever again." Another one added, "imagine having a terrible day and then on ur way home ur forced to watch camila cabello and james corden dance right in front of u..this would sent me over the edge."

Update: James Corden has auditioned for #ShadowAndBone as a rat found on the grounds in the little palace pic.twitter.com/hXf7y0rACP — scarlett (@ilyashryver) August 30, 2021

imagine having a terrible day and then on ur way home ur forced to watch camila cabello and james corden dance right in front of u..this would sent me over the edge pic.twitter.com/2OU6oDHgft — robert (@Robertvrse) August 28, 2021

Genuinely never heard of James Corden before he dressed up like a rat and blocked traffic, seems cringe — Pondman (@Pondmann) August 30, 2021

I’d watch James Corden guest spot and do a Musical performance in front of the Queen on Bridgerton if it mean getting the canon couples for the show. pic.twitter.com/xh2F5Cm49A — Marie (@handbagbaby) August 30, 2021

Imagine thinking it’s a good idea to block people on the way to their crap job when it’s finally open to go back to between Covid variants 😒 #JamesCorden #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/1Qqjiqo8kM — Jsun (@Jsunownsyou) August 30, 2021

James Corden is a producer as well as a co-actor in Amazon's upcoming Cinderella, that premieres on the OTT platform on September 3. The film marks Camila's debut acting role as she takes on the fairy tale character.

IMAGE: AP