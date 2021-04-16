James Franco And Anne's Hosting Was Like An 'uncomfortable Blind Date', Say Oscar Writers

Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and James Franco's Oscar hosting gig in the year 2011 is considered to be one of the most awkward in history and their debacle was criticized by fans and critics alike. Recently, a couple of Oscar writers opened up about the incident and referred to it as the 'world's most uncomfortable blind date'. Here is everything you need to know about what went down during the 2011 Oscars and why the writers said this about the hosting pair.

Oscar Writers open up about Anne Hathaway and James Franco's hosting debacle

According to a report by The Ringer, several writers who worked on the 2011 Oscars telecast reflected on Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and James Franco's gig. The popular stars were selected by the committee as a way to attract the younger audience with the success of their films like Freaks and Geeks and Princess Diaries. Writer David Wild stated that it was like the world's most uncomfortable blind date between the cool rocker stoner kid and the adorable theatre camp cheerleader.

Jordan Rubin, one of the other writers for the same show added that Franco and Hathaway adopted very different ways of prepping for the ceremony. He said that Anne made herself readily available and when he went to her house to work on the script, she was on a bunch of conference calls and responding to emails and was a great collaborator. On the other hand, James seemed sort of distracted with his other commitments. Rubin mentioned that James always seemed to be on a flight and it was very tough to get hold of him.

Talking more about the awkwardness between the pair, Rubin stated that once the two started filming together, the differences in their personalities were clear. While The Devil Wears Prada star showed up ready to play and committed 110 percent, James, even though he was a great guy, often looked like he had just woken up from a nap. David Wild also spoke about sensing a little tension between the two of them during rehearsals when Hathaway offered Franco some advice. Wild also revealed that before Franco, his first choice for the hosting gig was Justin Timberlake, but the singer turned it down.

Image Credits: Oscars Official Youtube Channel