James Gunn Clears The Air On The Ages Of New Superman And Batman In Twitter Interaction

The upcoming Superman movie has become a hot subject in the recent weeks following DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn's announcement revealing the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate that will launch the new and revamped DCU in 2025. Superman: Legacy is one of the most anticipated films in the DC slate. It will also reveal Henry Cavill's replacement after his departure from the DC Universe at the end of 2022.

A few days after the news of Superman's solo film broke, a source said that Gunn and his team were seeking an actor in his 20s to play Clark Kent in the new film. Fans also believed that the new Batman would be a few years older than him. However, The Guardians of The Galaxy director cleared all the rumours around Superman and Batman's age when he rexponded to a fan's question on Twitter on Friday (February 17).

Gunn explained the ages of his Superman and Batman in a tweet. He wrote, "All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman."

Check out the tweet here:

Yeah but people are speculating about both ages. All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 17, 2023

Admirers of the Caped Crusader will be able to watch a youthful Batman navigating his formative years as the vigilante of Gotham City. Meanwhile, the sequel to The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, which has already been scheduled for 2025, will remain a part of the Elseworlds projects of the DC Studios.

Superman is a "huge priority" in the new DC universe

James Gunn had made it clear that Superman is a "huge priority" in the universe he and Peter Safran are developing. Henry Cavill finally decided against returning to the Man of Steel role, in part because of the new path the DC Studios was taking with Superman. The new Superman movie will showcase the origins of the superhero character.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned,” Safran said.