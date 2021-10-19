James Gunn Confirms 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Release Won't Be Delayed By Marvel

James Gunn confirmed that Marvel studio won't be delaying the release date of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. It was earlier reported that the studio had decided to push back the release date of several of its upcoming movies like Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, Thor 4 and other untitled films. With the announcement that the movies would be delayed, fans were left wondering if the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would also be postponed. However, Director James Gunn, via his social media handle assured the fans about the movies release date.

James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date

As per reports by Variety, Disney recently announced the release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Untitled Indiana Jones movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, along with other untitled Marvel movies have been shifted ahead as it will have a theatrical release. However, James Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on the earlier announced date, that is May 5, 2023.

Gunn via his Twitter wrote, "Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & cast, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful."

Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. 🦝🚀🪐💫 https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, James Gunn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Peacemaker with John Cena in the lead role. The series is a spinoff of Gunn's movie The Suicide Squad and the first trailer of the show was unveiled at DC FanDome 2021. Gunn will write all eight episodes of the Peacemaker TV series and will direct five episodes.

While talking to Variety about the upcoming Peacemaker TV series, James Gunn recently said "Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from. There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series." Gunn further said that the series will show more about Peacemaker's relationship with his father, portrayed by Robert Patrick.

(Image: AP, Instagram/@Guardiansofgalaxyvol3)