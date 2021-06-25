James Gunn Reveals He Has Read The Script Of 'Thor: Love And Thunder' And It's 'great'

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn quite recently revealed that he has indeed read the script of Thor: Love And Thunder and he termed it to be "great". The revelation in question was made by Gunn during one of his "Ask Me Anything" sessions on Instagram when a fan asked whether he had seen the script of the film and if he had any input in it. In response to the same, Gunn said "Yes and Yes! (And it's great)", as per a report on ScreenRant. For the uninitiated, James Gunn had worked as a consultant on the upcoming Thor movie, which features The Guardians Of The Galaxy heavily as well. In the past, Gunn had also worked closely with The Russo Brothers on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in order to ensure that the MCU's version of the Guardians Of The Galaxy have the same tonality throughout the runtime of the crossover films as they did during the team's standalone feature presentations.

About Thor: Love And Thunder

The film in question is supposed to set up the successor to Chris Hemsworth's MCU character and is supposed to see him embark on a mission unlike any other with the Guardians Of The Galaxy as well as some of the remnants of Asgard. The filming process of the same quite recently came to a conclusion. Ahead of the same, the cast list of the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial, which will also see Christian Bale make his MCU debut as Gorr, The God Butcher, saw the addition of Russel Crowe to it. The production team behind the same intended on keeping Crowe's casting under wraps, but after pictures of Crowe spending time with the cast members of Thor: Love And Thunder went viral, Marvel Studios decided to let the cat out of the bag. A picture of Crowe spending time with Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky can be found below.

As far as Thor: Love And Thunder release date is concerned, the film is slated for a theatrical release on the 11th of February next year. This is the second MCU film which has been directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, who has been time and again credited for breathing life into the ailing franchise with Thor: Ragnarok. More information regarding Thor: Love And Thunder will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About James Gunn's upcoming film

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is based on the team of DC Comics characters that have been created by John Ostrander. The film is either considered to be a sequel by many, while some have called the film a "soft reboot". The film, much like the first Suicide Squad film, will see a group of captured supervillains going up against an entity (Starro) that poses a major threat to a vast geographical region, and should they fail in the mission, their fate will be instantly decided by the government officials who enlisted them in the first place. The film, which is rated R, will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on August 6th. Much like the other recent films that were simultaneously released on the streamer, the film will be available for viewing on the platform for a total of 31 days post its theatrical release date. Further information regarding the release of the film in other parts of the country is awaited.

The Suicide Squad trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.