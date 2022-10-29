James Gunn Reveals His Equation With Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Post Joining DC Studios

American filmmaker James Gunn is known for his thrillers and superhero movies. Over the years, Gunn has worked on several projects with both DC Studios and Marvel Studios.

Gunn recently became the co-CEO of DC Studios and raised many eyebrows as he still has some pending projects with Marvel Studios. Amid Gunn accepting the new position, speculation around his equation with Marvel Studios' Kevin Fiege became a topic of discussion among netizens. Recently, Gunn cleared the air and revealed there is no spat between him and Fiege.

Amid speculations about a spat between Gunn and Feige, a Twitterati asked the former if he now hates the Marvel Studios' President.

In his reply, the Guardians Of The Galaxy helmer revealed that not only does he love Fiege, but he was the first person who Gunn told about the deal. While it is believed DC and Marvel have been rivals for years, Gunn mentioned that the two production houses have the common goal of keeping the theatre-going experience alive. He also revealed that John Cena was the second person her informed about his new position.

James Gunn on his equation with Kevin Fiege

Gunn wrote, "Not only do I love Kevin, he was the 1st person I told after I did the deal with DC (@JohnCena was the 2nd). Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC & Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theatre-going experience vibrant & alive! (sic)"

Not only do I love Kevin, he was the 1st person I told after I did the deal with DC (@JohnCena was the 2nd). Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC & Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theater-going experience vibrant & alive! https://t.co/5iiGEWS5Zc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2022

Many DC and Marvel fans agreed with Gunn and mentioned that the rivalry between the two studios must end. A Twitterati wrote, "I love how everyone wants to create this big Marvel/DC rivalry, but you and Kevin show that's just not true. You all just want to do the same thing: make great movies." Another one penned, "I think people need to stop with the ‘us versus them’ stuff with everything. Things can coexist and be positive and friendly."

James Gunn has so far directed several Marvel and DC projects, including Guardians Of The Galaxy series, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and the animated series Harley Quinn. He is also directing Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Image: AP