James Gunn Reveals MCU's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Timeline; Is 'Really Happy'

Filmmaker James Gunn has confirmed that his upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will take place in the timeline "now", when it is released in May 2023. The filmmaker made the revelation in a series of rapid-fire tweets on Sunday, October 10.

The upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Written and directed by Gunn, the film cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and the latest addition is Will Poulter.

Minutes before revealing the timeline of the upcoming movie, Gunn also happened to confirm that Groot aka Diesel will have undergone a substantial level of growth. Take a look:

Now — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 10, 2021

Well years have passed. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 10, 2021

Will Poulter joins Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Recently, Gunn took to social media to make the announcement that actor Will Poulter is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, James Gunn called Poulter an "amazing actor and a wonderful guy". He wrote, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."

Take a look:

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um…



Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special

Meanwhile, the plot of the third Guardian flick is kept under wraps. However, the shooting for the film will happen simultaneously alongside the first-ever MCU holiday special, the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special. Gunn has earlier said that one would need to watch the Holiday special prior to the events of Vol. 3.

In the press tour for The Suicide Squad, Gunn told Collider, "It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it. I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner."

Image: AP, Instagram/@Guardiansofgalaxyvol3