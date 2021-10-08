James Gunn Shares Brother Sean Gunn's First Screen Test As Weasel For 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn's follow up for the 2016 DC movie Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, introduced several new members to the Task X Force. Although the movie had several titular characters introduced, fans found one character most peculiar of them all, the character was none other than the strange creature Weasel that was played by James' brother, Sean Gunn. The filmmaker, who is quite an avid user of social media, via his Twitter, shared the first-ever screen test of his brother Sean as Weasel.

James Gunn shares screen test of his brother Sean Gunn as Weasel

James Gunn took to his Twitter and shared a video of his brother Sean Gunn's screen test for Weasel. Sean, who also plays Kraglin and does the motion capture for Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seen wearing a motion suit and making screeching noise in the video. At one point in the video, James makes a brief appears in video to direct his brother.

Meanwhile, Gunn is currently working on the spin-off series based on John Cena's character Peacemaker. The director will write all eight episodes of the Peacemaker series and will direct five episodes. The post-credit scene in The Suicide Squad also gave the audience a glimpse of the upcoming Peacemaker series. Peacemaker who was gravely injured by a bullet shot by Bloodsport was shown to be admitted to a hospital in the post-credit scene. The makers also recently dropped an exclusive clip giving fans a first look at the series.

Gunn earlier spoke to Variety about the upcoming series and said, "Peacemaker is an chance to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero-supervillain-and world’s biggest douchebag." He added, "I’m excited to develop The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Meanwhile, the filmmaker also confirmed that he would be continuing his run with DCEU and is working on a project apart from Peacemaker.

(Image: Instagram/@thesuicidesquad/AP)