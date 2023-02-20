James Gunn Teases DCU Casting Announcement, Gets Fans Excited

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently revealed a timeline about the casting announcements for the new slate of films. Gunn revealed the details on social media while he interacted with a fan. He said that the fans can expect some major updates regarding the new cast in the next six months.

A fan took to Twitter and asked Gunn whether fans will receive the major cast announcements from the DC Studios sometime in the next six months. Gunn replied with a resounding “Yes.” While his answer did not reveal any details, Gunn's updates will be closely eyed by the fans.

will we get any major casting announcements in the next 6 months? — CleganeBowl (@ANTHONY_IU) February 18, 2023

Yes — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2023

James Gunn’s announcement for the DCU

James Gunn revealed on January 31 that there’s a new DC slate in the works which will include projects to be made and released during the course of the next 8 to 10 years. The upcoming projects in the DCU include several projects such as Superman: Legacy, Booster Gold, Blue Beetle and Swamp Thing.

Both Superman and Batman will get new faces, though news on who might be playing them is still to come to light. While Robert Pattinson is still playing Batman in the upcoming Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel, Gunn has reveled that it will not be part of the main DCU slate.

Upcoming DCU projects

The latest upcoming DCU projects include the likes of Blue Beetle, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. After that, Superman Legacy is scheduled to release sometime in 2025. The latest DCU project is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to release on March 1, 2023.

A trailer of The Flash recently premiered during the Super Bowl show. While fans could see two versions of Barry Allen dealing with the sudden change in the timelines, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both make appearances as different versions of Batman. While Michael Shannon is returning to play the role of General Zod more than ten years later, Henry Cavill’s Superman is not returning. Instead, Sasha Calle is playing the role of Supergirl in the film.