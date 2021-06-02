Jamie Foxx Quips That 'embarrassing' His Daughter Corinne Foxx Is 'his Job'

Jamie Foxx recently admitted that his duty as a father is to make his daughter Corinne Foxx blush. In an interview with E! News, the actor stated that "when it comes to embarrassing his daughter, that is his job". Jamie Foxx's daughter dished that the award-winning actor and her father is "all fun and games on the set". The father-daughter duo worked together on FOX's reality competition series titled, Beat Shazam.

Jamie Foxx likes to make his daughter blush

Jamie Foxx's daughter laughed that her father is still "gyrating and doing it all" while working with her. Recalling the days from Beat Shazam, the actor said that he was "so nervous" looking at his daughter when she first did the show. He revealed that he was "messing all his lines up" because he was so excited to see Corinne doing her thing and making it "something really special".

From picking up Corinne from the school in a Rolls Royce to teasing her on-camera, the actor has given plenty of stories to his daughter to share in her latest Netflix series titled, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!. The show is bankrolled by Corinne and the sitcom is inspired by her teenage days. The plot follows her journey of growing up with the star dad. Jamie Foxx's latest series premiered on the streaming giant on April 14, 2021. The proud dad sees Corinne portraying her Beat Shazam deejay role.

Jamie is a father of two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, who was born in August 2009. Jamie shares Corinne with his ex-girlfriend, Connie Kline. Corinne made her formal debut at the Bal des debutantes in the month of November 2014. She bagged the title of Miss Golden Globe 2016 in November 2015. The father-daughter duo's strong bond is visible as Corinne always serves as her dad's date on the red carpet.

Furthermore, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! also features Jonathan Kite, David Alan Grier, and Heather Hemmens, among others. All eight episodes are available on the online streaming site, Netflix. The series received positive reviews from the critics as well as its viewers.

IMAGE: JAMIE FOXX'S INSTAGRAM

