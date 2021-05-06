Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Inspired By Will Smith, Talks About Self-acceptance On Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis is here to spread the importance of realistic self-acceptance goals. The Halloween actor, in a since-deleted Instagram post, shared an old picture of herself and talked about how unrealistic beauty standards are being set everywhere. Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram post also featured a picture of Will Smith in his ‘dad-bod’ that he posted on Instagram.

Jamie Lee reminds people of self-acceptance after Smith’s dad bod post

Will Smith recently took to Instagram and shared his dad bod pictures with his fans. Along with the pictures and videos, Will wrote that he is currently in the worst shape in his life and wants to become fit again. Will Smith’s Instagram post received immense love from fans and fellow actors and singers. While many could not help but laugh at the post, some also motivated the actor for his new fitness journey.

Jamie Lee Curtis took a page out of Will Smith’s body positivity and self-acceptance picture and posted an image of herself from a More magazine shoot in a since-deleted Instagram post. She also added Will Smith's image as side-by-side comparision. According to People’s report, along with this picture, Jamie wrote, “Acceptance of the ways things are is the first step to any change”. She further added, “My old MORE @+moremagazine story was both a testament to ‘The way things were for me’ as well as a way to show the artifice of magazine advertising and air brushing but lalso a chance to look in the mirror and make some changes”.

Jamie Lee Curtis further continued and wrote, “None of us should be unhealthy. We ALL have fallen into bad habits. The GOAL is self-acceptance, self-love. Realistic, attainable self-acceptance. In recovery we say ‘Compare and despair’. MANY people don’t have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training. Mostly it should be a discussion starter”.

Talking about Will Smith, the Men In Black actor took to Instagram and shared a boomerang of himself posing in his underwear showing off his dad bod. Along with the post he wrote, “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”.

IMAGE: JAMIE LEE CURTIS' INSTAGRAM, WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

