Jamie Lee Curtis Lauds Karol G For Calling Out Photoshopped Magazine Cover

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis recently praised Columbian singer-songwriter Karol G for calling out GQ Mexico. Karol G had slammed GQ Mexico for featuring a photoshopped picture of her on the cover. Curtis said that she felt ‘very encouraged’ by the Grammy nominee taking a stand.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram and said that she is happy about Karol G’s attempt at raising awareness about unrealistic body expectations. She added that human beings are not “AI,” and that the “genocide” against the natural beauty of human beings needs to be discussed. She praised the 32-year-old singer for being a voice on the issue.

"I'm so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time," said Jamie Lee Curtis, adding, "We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about." She also claimed that the “cosmeceutical industrial complex” wants people to dislike their natural beauty and use products to enhance them.

Karol G’s calls out GQ

Karol G took to Instagram and called out GQ Mexico in a post. She shared a picture of the magazine cover that has been edited and said that her face and body do not correspond with the alterations. She added that she is comfortable with her natural beauty and that despite clearly expressing her dislike, the outlet didn’t change its stance.

She concluded by saying that even though pointing it out has repercussions, she had to address that it’s disrespectful to her, and it’s “disrespectful to women who wake up looking to feel comfortable with themselves despite society's stereotypes."