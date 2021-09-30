Jamie Spears' Attorney Responds To Britney’s Conservatorship Ruling: It’s ‘a Loss’ For Her

Britney Spears scored a huge win as the court issued the ruling in her favour and suspended Jamie Spears as the main conservator. On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced that it was in the singer's 'best interest' to suspend Jamie from the legal arrangement that he established in 2008, controlling his daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs. Post the ruling was made, Jamie Spears attorney slammed the judge's ruling and called it the singer's 'loss.'

As per Page Six, Jamie Spears attorney Vivian L Thoreen gave a statement following Wednesday’s bombshell ruling and said that despite being suspended from the conservatorship, Jamie will, "lookout for the best interests of his daughter." He added, "Mr Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship."

Jamie’s attorney went as far as to call the outcome of Wednesday’s hearing "all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney" and claimed it was 'wrong' for the court to suspend Jamie. The court's ruling came after the singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart appealed the court to 'immediately' suspend Jamie from the role by Wednesday, claiming that the older Spears’ continued involvement made Britney’s life a living 'nightmare.' Rosengart also cited New York Times shocking report alleging that Jamie hired a private security company to record his daughter’s private conversations, including those she had with her attorney and in her bedroom.

While Rosengarts is still working to dissolve the conservatorship completely, the attorney petitioned the court to appoint certified public accountant John Zabel as temporary conservator to Britney’s hefty $60 million estates. Despite opposition from Britney's father's legal team, Judge Penny agreed to Zabel’s appointment on Wednesday. Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as conservator of Britney Spears’ person and has agreed the conservatorship can and should end. As per reports, the Toxic hitmaker burst into tears as the court announced the ruling in her favour.

Image: AP