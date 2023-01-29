Jane Fonda Shares Concerns About Her 1968 Classic 'Barbarella' Remake

Actress Jane Fonda recently opened up about her worries over the upcoming film Barbarella's release. Fonda was part of the 1968 sci-fi classic which featured her as the titular character. The upcoming remake, which has been in the works for quite some time, features Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. Jane Fonda has not been asked to return to the film, though she worries about its fate.

The star told The Hollywood Reporter about her concerns over the upcoming film, saying that she already had an idea for what a remake could have been. During her cover story with the outlet, she revealed that the original producer of the film, Dino De Laurentiis, refused to listen to her pitch several times.

Fonda added the film had the potential to be a "truly feminist movie." The star said, "I had an idea of how to do it that Dino De Laurentiis when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to." She added, "But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

Jane Fonda became a prominent sex symbol after the release of Barbarella, though she later became critical of the film. She told HuffPost later that there was a time when she wanted to be seen as a sex symbol, but that era ended as she started her activism. Back in 2015, she talked with reporters at the Sundance Film Festival, and expressed her iconic role in the 1968 sci-fi was where she "took the easy road."

Barbarella's announcement

Taking to Instagram, actress Sydney Sweeney shared a screenshot of an online report of her casting on the project. She is also serving as the executive producer for the film. Sweeney is working with Sony Pictures for the project. She captioned the post "Time to save the universe."

While speaking with an outlet, Sweeney didn't clarify when asked about speaking with Jane Fonda about the project.