Janet Jackson Breaks Silence On Her Infamous Super Bowl Stint With Justin Timberlake

Singer Janet Jackson gave fans and followers a sneak inside her personal life via her documentary titled Janet. In her new documentary, the singer opened up about her infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake. During the Super Bowl XXXVIII, while Justin Timberlake was singing the final lines of his performance, he pulled off a part of Jackson's costume and revealed Janet's right breast.

The accident met with heavy backlash as the performance was viewed by millions of people. Post the incident, Jackson was blacklisted from the industry, and her music was removed from radio stations and TV channels. Jackson was intended to appear at the 46th Grammy Awards, which was being held the following week and televised by CBS, but her invitation was withdrawn following the incident.

Janet Jackson asks people to move on and forgive Justin Timberlake

As per People, Janet Jackson opened up about her controversial Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake in her new documentary. Jackson said, "Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."

Janet also revealed that Timberlake had approached and asked if should make a public statement regarding the incident. She said, "We talked once and [Justin] said, 'I don't know if I should come out and make a statement,' and I said, 'Listen, I don't want any drama for you. They're aiming all of this at me.' So I said, 'If I were you, I wouldn't say anything.'"

Meanwhile, YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim credits the incident with leading to the creation of the video-sharing website. The incident also made Janet Jackson the most-searched person and term of 2004 and 2005. The incident broke the record for "most searched event over one day". Watch the trailer of Janet Jackson's documentary below-

Image: AP