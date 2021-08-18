Jared Padalecki is clearing the air about his public squabble with his on-screen brother, Jensen Ackles. The former Supernatural star recently spoke about his response to the announcement of the upcoming Supernatural prequel series on Twitter and mentioned how his reaction was misinterpreted. Here's what he said -

Jared Padalecki on his Twitter feud with Jensen Ackles

Jared Padalecki, who played Sam Winchester for 15 years on CW's Supernatural, says he loves his on-screen brother Jensen Ackles, who played Dean Winchester. In an interaction with The New York Times, Padalecki spoke about his social media feud which took place in June 2021. The former Gilmore Girls actor said:

It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say: ‘Hey, I’m not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don’t know about this.'

While speaking about his very public reaction and how he could've handled the situation differently, Padelecki mentioned that he was being naive to a extent to think that putting something on social media would help people "understand". He said:

It’s hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it’s like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t know! They’re going to kill each other! The world is ending!’ And I’m like, “No, no, no.” (Laughs.) I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that.

Jared Padalecki, who currently stars in CW's Walker, also spoke about how he didn't have any prior knowledge about the Supernatural prequel and the workings behind it. Padalecki explained how he had a conversation with Jensen Ackles about it, and revealed how his on-screen bro explained the situation to him. He added:

I hadn’t heard of it, and then he and I chatted [the next morning]. He just kind of explained: “Man, it’s not picked up yet. It’s not even written yet. He knows and I know how much Supernatural means to both of us, and it wasn’t a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something that he didn’t feel really even existed yet. But he has been like: ‘Hey, I’ll let you know what’s going on.'

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles' Twitter feud

It all began when Jensen Ackles shared a link to a story announcing that a Supernatural prequel titled, The Winchesters, had been given a script commitment. Ackles' wife and former Supernatural actress Daneel Ackles was slated to be a part of production as well. Jared Padalecki, who was allegedly unaware of such a project, reacted to the tweet with his own explosive answer.

When a fan alleged that Padalecki was simply messing with fans claiming to not know about the project, the Walker actor wrote another tweet about how he was genuinely unaware and felt "gutted". Check out the tweets below -

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Well, all's well that ends well. Jared Padalecki seems to have moved on from his squabble with Jensen Ackles and all is right in the Supernatural world again. The Winchesters will be a story about Sam and Dean's parents before the two were born, and will be narrated by Jensen Ackles AKA Dean. Not much else is known about the project.

IMAGE - SUPERNATURAL FACEBOOK/ AP

