Jason Bateman, Viola Davis And Other Celebs Mourn Hollywood Actor Jessica Walter's Death

Jessica Walter, who was well-known for her performance in one of the popular television series titled Arrested Development, recently passed away. Her death was confirmed by her daughter through a statement. On hearing this news, many celebrities and co-stars took to their respective social media handles to pay respects to the actor.

Horrible Bosses fame Jason Bateman penned a heartfelt note to his Arrested Development co-star. He wrote, “R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Taking to his Twitter handle, stand-up comedian David Cross, who worked with her on Arrested Development shared a tweet that read, “I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters”. Take a look at the tweet below.

I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters — david crossâœ (@davidcrosss) March 25, 2021

Another one of her Arrested Development co-star Tony Hale took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture where the duo is all smiles for the camera. Along with the pic, he wrote, “She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth”. Take a look at the post below.

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Actor Aisha Tyler took to Twitter to share some pictures which are truly unmissable. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support. And so insanely funny”. She added, “Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support. And so insanely funny. She was the brilliant center of our @archerfxx universe. Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you. ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/0fsXh6CwbS — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) March 25, 2021

Apart from them, several other celebs such as Viola Davis, John Levenstein, Henry Winkler, Paul Feig, and many penned heartfelt messages for the late actor. Take a look at the posts below.

Oh man!! I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always consistently excellent. Rest well ðŸ’› https://t.co/40d22s6pA1 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter never missed. If she didn’t get a laugh there was a problem with the script. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) March 25, 2021

This is so incredibly sad. I loved Jessica so much. She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer. A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times. So much love to you, Jessica. Rest In Peace. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ https://t.co/Sm0tqvE4Os — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 25, 2021

OH NO ...We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021

About Jessica Walter's death

Jessica Walter, an actor, died on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80. Her daughter Brooke Bowman, who works in the entertainment industry, issued a statement confirming her mother's death, saying, "With a heavy heart, I confirm the passing of my beloved mother, Jessica”. She went on to say that she had been a working actor for over six decades and that her biggest joy was bringing joy to others through her storytelling, both on and off the film. Jessica Walter's daughter said in a statement that her mother would be remembered for her wit, class, and general joy of life (life of love).

