Jason Bateman, Viola Davis And Other Celebs Mourn Hollywood Actor Jessica Walter's Death

Jessica Walter, who was well-known for her performance in one of the popular television series titled Arrested Development, recently passed away. Her death was confirmed by her daughter through a statement. On hearing this news, many celebrities and co-stars took to their respective social media handles to pay respects to the actor.
Horrible Bosses fame Jason Bateman penned a heartfelt note to his Arrested Development co-star. He wrote, “R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family”. Take a look at the tweet below.
R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family.March 25, 2021
Taking to his Twitter handle, stand-up comedian David Cross, who worked with her on Arrested Development shared a tweet that read, “I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters”. Take a look at the tweet below.
I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters— david crossâœ (@davidcrosss) March 25, 2021
Another one of her Arrested Development co-star Tony Hale took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture where the duo is all smiles for the camera. Along with the pic, he wrote, “She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth”. Take a look at the post below.
She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3— Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021
Actor Aisha Tyler took to Twitter to share some pictures which are truly unmissable. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support. And so insanely funny”. She added, “Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you”. Take a look at the tweet below.
Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support. And so insanely funny. She was the brilliant center of our @archerfxx universe. Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you. ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/0fsXh6CwbS— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) March 25, 2021
Apart from them, several other celebs such as Viola Davis, John Levenstein, Henry Winkler, Paul Feig, and many penned heartfelt messages for the late actor. Take a look at the posts below.
Oh man!! I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always consistently excellent. Rest well ðŸ’› https://t.co/40d22s6pA1— Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 25, 2021
Jessica Walter never missed. If she didn’t get a laugh there was a problem with the script.— John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) March 25, 2021
This is so incredibly sad. I loved Jessica so much. She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer. A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times. So much love to you, Jessica. Rest In Peace. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ https://t.co/Sm0tqvE4Os— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 25, 2021
OH NO ...We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021
Jessica Walter, an actor, died on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80. Her daughter Brooke Bowman, who works in the entertainment industry, issued a statement confirming her mother's death, saying, "With a heavy heart, I confirm the passing of my beloved mother, Jessica”. She went on to say that she had been a working actor for over six decades and that her biggest joy was bringing joy to others through her storytelling, both on and off the film. Jessica Walter's daughter said in a statement that her mother would be remembered for her wit, class, and general joy of life (life of love).
