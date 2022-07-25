Jason Momoa Involved In Accident With Motorcyclist, Biker Sustains Minor Injuries

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was recently involved in a car accident on July 24 after a motorcycle jumped lanes and smashed into him head-on. According to TMZ, the actor is currently fine and has not sustained any kind of injury, however, the biker has suffered minor injuries.

The International media outlet stated that the collision occurred when the motorcyclist crossed over into the Game of Thrones star’s lane and struck the front left side of his Oldsmobile.

Jason Momoa survives road accident

42-year-old Momoa who collided with a biker recently was driving down Old Topanga Canyon Road near the Calabasas area on Sunday when he got hit. The biker named Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana, California, crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle. As a result of this collision, the biker was ejected from his motorcycle.

Law enforcement did not report any casualties but the biker was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, including leg bruising. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation and the actor is completely cooperating with the authorities for any sort of investigation behind the collision.

Meanwhile, the actor recently made the headlines after various reports of his split with Eiza Gonzalez started to surface on social media. Momoa was seen attending the premiere of Eiza Gonzalez's movie Ambulance last month. However, the two did not walk the red carpet together. As per a report by People, a source stated that Dune actor, 42, and Ambulance actor, 32, have parted ways. An insider was quoted as stating, "They're just very different people". The person added that the pair are "hoping they might work it out. They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."

On the other hand, the actor and his wife Lisa Bonet ended their 16-year relationship in January this year. The former couple, via a joint statement, stated, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and loved. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion is unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L (sic)".

IMAGE: Instagram/prideofgypsies