Jason Momoa Teams Up With Dave Bautista For Upcoming 'buddy Cop' Movie Based In Hawaii

Jason Momoa recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show with host James Corden and opened up about his upcoming project with Dave Bautista. The Aquaman actor revealed that he and Dave Bautista were working on a 'buddy cop' movie. Momoa also added that it all started when Dave messaged him about an idea of a possible movie they could make together.

Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista working together for buddy cop movie

As per Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa told host James Corden that he and Dave were working together for their next project. The duo will soon be seen sharing the screen in the science fiction drama television series See and the adaption of Frank Herbert's epic science fiction novel of the same name Dune. Momoa talking about his upcoming project with Bautista said, "He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it."

Jason Momoa added that the movie would sell itself. He jokingly added that Dave would play the grumpy one and he will charming and would just work out. Momoa further said he had the hair and Dave did not, they would cover all the demographics. Earlier Bautista had tweeted about an idea of a film with Jason.

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista will be joining Jason Momoa for season 2 of the action-adventure series See. The show features a dystopian world where a virus wiped out all but two million humans, those surviving having lost their sense of sight. See takes place centuries later, where society has found new ways to interact, build, hunt, and survive without vision. Momoa plays the role of Baba Voss, a skilled warrior and leader of the Alkenny tribe. While Dave is roped in to play the role of Momoa's brother, Edo Voss. They will also be seen together in the epic science fiction movie Dune that is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

(Image Credits: Dave Bautista Instagram and AP)