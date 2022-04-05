Jason Momoa Teases His Character In 'Fast And Furious 10'; 'He's Ornery & Misunderstood'

The Fast and Furious franchise is expanding its ensemble cast, with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa confirmed to play a role in the saga's penultimate film. While many details regarding his character are yet to be disclosed, Momoa will be reportedly taking on the role of an antagonist. In a recent conversation with ET, Momoa spilt beans on his character, mentioning that he's 'amazing and misunderstood'.

He also spoke about sharing screen space with Charlize Theron, who he deemed as 'amazing'. Fast & Furious 10, which will kick off production later this month, will also see the rapper Cardi B as a newcomer, while Vin Diesel will reprise his role.

Jason Momoa spills beans on his character in Fast and Furious 10

Speaking about his character at the Ambulance premiere in Los Angeles recently, Momoa said, "He's amazing. He's ornery. He's misunderstood". Talking about the film's star-studded cast with a special emphasis on Charlize Theron, Momoa said, "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never -- I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I'm really excited about," and added," She's amazing".

He continued, "Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously, work with the whole cast -- most of the cast." He also expressed excitement about collaborating with Vin Diesel, promising fans truckloads of action-packed scenes.

The film is gearing up for a release next year, with its production already having faced postponements. In a previous conversation with Comicbook, Diesel had said, "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10."

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is also gearing up for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to release on March 17, 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIDEOFGYPSIES)