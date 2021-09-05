Jason Momoa Unveils New Look Inspired By Original Comics Of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa took to his social media to unveil two new looks from his upcoming highly-awaited DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor fuelled the anticipation of the comic book fanatics by donning a suit inspired by the original comic book look of the superhero. Take a look at how the DC fanatics are faring after the big reveal of the costumes.

Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman 2 looks

The actor took to his Instagram to share the pictures of the King of Atlantis' from the sequel with his fan. Arthur Curry, played by Momoa, in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom donned a green and orange costume that appeared to be inspired from the original comic book and also wielded the trident in his hand. In the next look, the actor sported a dark armoured suit with metallic boots.

He shared the pictures with the caption, 'Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j'. According to the geotag, the posts were uploaded from London, United Kingdom as the actor arrived in the city to commence shooting for the movie in July this year. Earlier, the actor had taken to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his time in London saying, ''It is sunny out, it's amazing, and I'm gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde. Supposedly they have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out. But I'm excited to see James, see my whole cast.''

More on Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Sequel to DC's 2018 film Aquaman, James Wan will be returning to helm the film. Talking about the inspiration behind the sequel, the director told Total Film that the movie is inspired by Planet of the Vampires. He also added, ''The first movie took a lot of people by surprise, right? And that's partly because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation.''

Scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, the movie stars Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

