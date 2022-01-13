Jason Momoa Wraps 'Aquaman 2' Filming With Patrick Wilson; Poses In BTS Pic From Set

Aquaman 2 titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has completed its filming and director James Wan is giving a glimpse at the last day of the sets. Wan shared a picture with lead actor Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson from the Miami beach and wrote that couldn't wait to share the film with the fans. The movie is intended to be the sequel of the 2018 movie Aquaman and the 13th film in DC's Extended Universe.

James Wan shares BTS from Aquaman 2 featuring Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson

Director James Wan took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson from the last day on the sets of Aquaman 2. As he shared the picture Wan thanked the cast and crew for their hard work, he wrote, "And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson

Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show."

He added, "A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I’ve had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units. I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can’t wait to share this little film with you all."

More about 'Aquaman 2'

Plot details for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have yet to emerge, but fans think it has some relation to the lost city of Atlantis. As seen in the 2018 film that Atlantis was once a super-technological kingdom, but things went awry and it sunk. It broke up into seven pieces, only four of which managed to make a go of things. However. nothing is known about the seventh kingdom that Orm (Patrick Wilson) mentioned in the first film, and fans suspect that's where the Lost Kingdom is headed. Apart from Mamoa and Wilson, the movie also stars Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Randall Park and Nicole Kidman.

Image: Instagram/@creepypuppet