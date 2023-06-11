Jenna Ortega Defends Decision To Change Wednesday Script: Everything I Had To Say...

Jenna Ortega recently addressed the backlash she received for her decision to change some of her lines in the Netflix series Wednesday. In a recent roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 20-year-old actress explained that her actions were rooted in past experiences where she felt dismissed and unheard on set. She further revealed that throughout her career, she has encountered situations where her opinions were disregarded, leaving her feeling like a mere puppet.

Jenna shared earlier instances where she was told things like, "You wouldn't know because you're not a writer," or was told off with statements like "shut up and do your job". These experiences led her to approach her role in Wednesday with hesitance, determined to ensure her voice was heard. She said that when she started working on Wednesday, she "really put her [my] foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say mattered and was heard”.

Ortega on holdoing her own ground

The actress acknowledged her tendency to be opinionated and was aware of the pressure to be a people pleaser in the industry. However, Ortega made it a point to assert the importance of her own thoughts and perspectives. She emphasised that she didn't want to compromise her authenticity merely to please others, while working on the show.

Collaboration and support from Tim Burton

Jenna Ortega on collaboration with director Tim Burton | (Image: Jenna Ortega/Instagram)

Jenna Ortega expressed gratitude for working with director and producer Tim Burton on Wednesday. She shared how Burton made an effort to collaborate directly with her, providing a safe space for her voice to be heard. Their collaboration extended to daily meetings with the writers, where they discussed scenes and ideas. The actress found the experience to be increasingly collaborative as the show progressed, fostering a sense of mutual understanding and creative synergy.

Expressing excitement about her upcoming project, Ortega announced that she will not only reprise her role in Wednesday Season 2 but also take on the role of a producer. She expressed her eagerness to be involved in early script discussions and to provide input, appreciating the opportunity to contribute to the show's creative process. "I feel really lucky to be able to be in the room early next season and be talking about scripts and giving notes," she added.