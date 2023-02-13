Jenna Ortega Recalls 'crying Hysterically' Over Intense Wednesday Shooting Schedule

Jenna Ortega recently opened up about her reaction to the eight-month production schedule of her latest web series, Wednesday. She plays the role of the titular character in the Addams Family spin-off. The actress revealed her filming schedule, along with the cello and fencing lessons, nearly drove her to her breaking point.

In a recent Netflix-hosted Q&A, Ortega said, "I showed up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home, and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had, or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me."

"It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend if we weren't shooting the sixth day that week, it was 'All right, well then. We'll get your lessons in on that day. I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out. There's so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying," she recalled.

More about Wednesday

In the first season of Wednesday, fans followed the life of Addams Family's daughter Wednesday Addams, as she navigated relationships at Nevermore Academy, developed her psychic talent, investigated a supernatural mystery, and even stopped a killing spree.

After debuting on November 23, the series broke Stranger Things 4's previous record of 335 million hours seen in its first week for an English-language series on the platform. Over 1.2 billion hours of Wednesday were watched in its first 28 days.The show has now been renewed for a second season.