Jennifer Aniston Admits She 'freaked Out' Over Her Doppelgänger On TikTok

It is pretty common for popular celebrities to have doppelgängers, and they often stumble upon them now and then with the power of the internet. Sharing a similar experience, FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston might have found her new lookalike on the popular video-sharing app. The senior actor has finally revealed how she reacted after watching her doppelgänger.

Jennifer Aniston's reaction to her doppelgänger

The actor has had a fair share of lookalikes throughout her career. Only this time, the TikTok star lookalike 'freaked' Aniston out. After blowing up on the internet for her neat impression of Aniston's most popular character Rachel Green from FRIENDS, TikTok star named Lisa Tranel caught Aniston's eye. Going by the username @she_plusthree, Tranel lip-synched a scene from FRIENDS which garnered 770,400 likes and over 14,500 comments.

In an interview with InStyle for its September issue, Aniston revealed that a friend sent the video to her. After watching the video, the 52-year-old actor freaked out. However, the actor believed that Tranel did not look 'exactly like her'. She also stated that Tranel ended up being 'pretty close' to looking like her out of all the people who claimed to look like Aniston.

Who is Lisa Tranel?

With over 156,000 followers on TikTok and 21,000 followers on Instagram, the mother of three is a General Manager at Strech Zone Southlake. According to HITC, Tanel hails from Altus but resides in Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas. The fitness enthusiast often uploads videos with her family and friends and workout videos on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston on her impressions

Over the years, many have recreated the actor's iconic Rachel Green character. However, former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer remains her favourite as revealed in the same interview. After watching the impression on the show, the actor initially was not convinced of the resemblance but eventually came around to liking it. She also revealed that she believed all her impressions were to make fun of her.

Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green in NBC sitcom FRIENDS for over 10 seasons. The show also featured actors David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in the lead roles. The cast recently got together for a highly requested reunion in May that aired on HBO Max.

IMAGE- JENNIFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM

