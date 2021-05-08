Jennifer Aniston 'fully Vaccinated', Says 'extremely Lucky & Privileged To Have Access'

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is 'fully vaccinated' and is feeling 'soooo good'. The Friends actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and revealed that she has received the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family. See more in my bio for ways to help those who need it during this crisis," Aniston wrote.

Rachel Zoe, Maria Sharapova, Kelly Wearstler, Kerry Washington, and many others dropped comments on her post.

Biden Aims to Vaccinate 70% of American Adults by July 4

President Joe Biden on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth as he tackles the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” and those unmotivated to get inoculated.

Demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their available doses unordered. Aiming to make it easier to get shots, Biden called for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and he will direct many pharmacies to do likewise.

His administration for the first time also is moving to shift doses from states with weaker demand to areas with stronger interest in the shots. "You do need to get vaccinated,” Biden said from the White House. “Even if your chance of getting seriously ill is low, why take the risk? It could save your life or the lives of somebody you love.”

Biden’s goal equates to delivering at least the first shot to 181 million adults and fully vaccinating 160 million. It's a tacit acknowledgment of the declining interest in shots.

Already more than 56% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 105 million are fully vaccinated. The U.S. is currently administering first doses at a rate of about 965,000 per day — half the rate of three weeks ago, but almost twice as fast as needed to meet Biden's target.

“I’d like to get it 100%, but I think realistically we can get to that place between now and July Fourth," Biden said of his new goal.

(with AP inputs)

