Jennifer Aniston Gives Cryptic Reply On Ross & Rachel 'we Were On Break' Debate

Jennifer Aniston famous for the portrayal of Rachel Green on the famous sitcom FRIENDS has broken her silence on the infamous Rachel Green and Ross Geller's break debate! For those who are true fans of the 90's hit sitcom, it would be easy to understand what the show's alum has been referring to in her latest Instagram post. Jennifer dropped a picture of herself and a video to answer the question.

Jennifer Aniston answers Rachel and Ross' infamous break debate in FRIENDS

In the picture, Jennifer Aniston can be seen donning a baseball cap with a tag that reads, "We were SO not on a B.R.E.A.K!" She sported a purple coloured sweatshirt with Courteney Cox's Monica Geller character saying, "I know." In the video, she can be seen showing her fans FRIENDS t-shirt. As for the caption, she wrote, "For the record… we were SO not on a break."

Aniston said, "Excited to show you guys some pieces from the first-ever @friends ⁣merch collection." She added, "Half of my proceeds from this limited drop will benefit @americares, an organization I love… which is working to provide relief, mental health care, and medical aid to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19." The post garnered more than four million likes on Instagram within less than 24 hours.

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many FRIENDS fans and followers were quick to drop positive comments. Erin Foster commented, "I needed this in my life", while Beanie Feldstein wrote, "this is what dreams are made of." Manon Mathews added, "I’ll take one of everything." Mandana Dayani,"Oh thank god. Finally." Polo Morin added, "SOOO NOT on a break!"

For the quick recap, Rachel Green and Ross Geller's break debate arouse when Angela Featherstone aka Chloe and Ross got intimate in The One with the Morning After- the sixteenth episode of the sitcom's third season. Chloe's character was described as the 'hot girl from the Xerox place' in the show that caught the other characters- Chandler, Joey and Ross' eye. Recently released, FRIENDS: The Reunion was nominated for the Emmys in the pre-recorded variety special category.

(Image Credit: AP)

