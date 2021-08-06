Jennifer Aniston Hits Back At Critics Over Her Decision To Avoid Non-vaccinated People

Jennifer Aniston has been advocating social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions since the pandemic began in March 2020. The actor had also earlier announced that she was fully vaccinated and also urged the others to get the vaccine. Recently, Aniston faced some criticism after a part of her interview from Instyle went viral. The actor in the interview said that she was cutting off non-vaccinated people from her life. Jennifer has now taken to her Instagram and hit back at the criticism over her decision to cut non-vaccinated people out of her life.

Jennifer Aniston hits back at critics

Jennifer Aniston in a recent interview with Instyle revealed that she was cutting out people who had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The Friends actor received some criticism over her decision and clapped back at haters. She took to her Instagram and replied to a comment that read "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correctly? Why be worried about unvaxxed around

her?." Aniston had a befitting reply for the critic and wrote "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previously existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk.

THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here."

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston recently took to her Instagram to share the trailer of season two of her television drama series The Morning Show. The series also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in lead roles. The series is inspired by Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. Aniston plays the role of Alex Levy an anchor on a popular breakfast news program. Jennifer received praises for her performance in the show and won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and Best Television Series – Drama as the series' producer.

