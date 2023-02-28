Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Reunite At Courteney Cox's Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Courteney Cox reunited with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow as she received a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (February 27). The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented actor, producer, and director Cox with the 2,750th star, and in a joint speech, her lifelong friends and former co-stars Aniston and Kudrow celebrated their long connection.

Addressing the audience present at the ceremony, Aniston said, "We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf, as your coworkers, friends, family, your sisters. We've known you for a very long time. To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you. And I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan."

Cox was named by Kudrow as the reason the ensemble was so tight all those years. She talked about how everyone went through so much together and there was no jealousy, only support. "She was the only one of the cast who was famous. We were all taking our cues from her. She instilled into all of us to support each other and to love one another and that actors need to support and love one another,” said Kudrow.

“She’s just such a really a good human, an extraordinary friend,” Aniston teared up while concluding her speech. Aside from the girls, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc were also part of the famous sitcom. However, none of them were present at the ceremony.

"Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie"

The Emmy-winning show, which aired for ten seasons, helped Cox become well-known throughout the world as Monica Geller. Cox spoke on her time on the show in her own remarks during the ceremony.

"Friends taught me the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together. These friendships were at the most important time in my life, and we went through so many things together and it just taught me about being there for each other,” said Cox.

Courteney Cox joins buddy Jennifer Aniston, who received the accolade in February 2012, as a Friends cast member with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.