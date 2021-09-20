Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Took Up Odd Jobs To Earn Extra Money In New York City

Actor Jennifer Aniston became a household name in the 90s after playing the role of Rachel Green in the popular sitcom FRIENDS. After the end of the show, Aniston went on to forge an impressive career in Hollywood after taking up a variety of roles in notable shows and movies. Hailing from Los Angeles, the actor was brought up in New York City and recently revealed how she did odd jobs to earn some money in the city.

Jennifer Aniston on taking up odd jobs

The 52-year-old actor appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new season of The Morning Show where she plays Alex Levy. During a candid chat that she had with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she was a bike messenger for a day in New York City before landing her popular role as Rachel Green in FRIENDS. She also narrated how her ordeal of navigating through the busy streets of New York.

She said, ''I worked at an advertising agency after school. My mom actually worked there. So to make extra money, I would do odd jobs. And one day their bike messenger just didn’t show up.''. Aniston accepted the job of a Bike messenger after she admitted to being well versed with riding a bike, however, she did not prepare for the traffic she had to face while on her job.

The actor continued, ''Now mind you, in Central Park I can ride a bike, I mean, with soft areas to land, but so I just boldly said yes and they gave me this bag, and they put all these cylinders in this bag. In my brain, I don’t know how I survived the day, because it was — to be on Fifth Avenue with traffic, and all that I was holding.'' The actor admitted finishing off her day by getting into a cab to deliver the packages. she added, ''I think I might have gotten into a cab just to finish the day. I don’t know what happened to the bike, It’s all a blur.'' On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the brand new season of The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon on Apple TV+.

Image: AP