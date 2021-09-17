Jennifer Aniston Says 'Friends: The Reunion' Was Brutal And Harder Than Expected

American actor Jennifer Aniston recently admitted that Friends: The Reunion turned out to be more emotional than she expected. She revealed that reuniting with her co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry, after so many years was brutal and melancholic.

On Literally! With Rob Lowe, Aniston opened about her experience in the Friends: The Reunion, a reunion special of the 1990s American television sitcom Friends, which saw the main cast revisit the sets of the original show. She said Friends was like having a happy pill every single day for all the ten years that it aired on television.

Aniston portrayed the role of the iconic character Rachel Green in the sitcom. After nearly 20 years, she reunited with all her five co-stars on the special episode. Talking about it, she said a lot has changed as each of them has gone down different roads since Friends. Going back there was not easy, she said.

"Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know, because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, some easy and some not so easy for each of us... It was brutal, and also you can't turn it off.”

Furthermore, she said not just for her, even her co-stars David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc broke down at one point.

"There's cameras everywhere and I can't stop crying... There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle. Maybe David didn't [cry], I don't think we broke David. But even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy... Even he got a little misty."

The actor admitted that it really took them all down way harder than they anticipated.

"Because in your mind, you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.' It turns out, oh, ouch – it's kind of hard to time travel. Because you're going back to a time and mind you it is when I say the set was put back exactly, it was the exact same everything. Down to the little tchotchkes on the shelf and little tiny things that had been in a storage space for this whole time. All of a sudden, here you are. And, you know, 16 years, a lot has gone on for each of us."

Meanwhile, Aniston recently quashed the rumours claiming that she has been dating her co-star David from the show. She called the speculations bizarre and said that David is actually a brother figure to her. For the unversed, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston played the romantic couple Ross and Rachel on the show.