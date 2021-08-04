Jennifer Aniston Was Initially 'put Off' By Vanessa Bayer's Rachel Impression On SNL

Popularly known for her role as Rachel Green on the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Jennifer Aniston recently spoke about how she felt when the Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer impersonated her. In an interview with Instyle magazine, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she was ‘put off’ by the impression when she watched it. Vanessa, on the other hand, is known for being part of the Saturday Night Live crew and did an impression of Aniston on the talk show that fans adored.

Watch this video of Vanessa Bayer imitating Rachel from F.R.I.E.N.D.S

On speaking about her initial reaction to the impression, Aniston said she wondered if she was ‘impression-worthy’ for a personality like Bayer to be impersonating her on a show like Saturday Night Live. She also mentioned that she questioned whether that was how she sounded in the show FRIENDS after listening to Vanessa Bayer impersonate her much-loved character, Rachel Green. On watching the video for the first time, the actress told the interviewer that she 'gasped.'

However, Aniston did not stop there. She stated that after she took a moment to process what she had watched, she was able to see the merit in it. The actress thought she was being made 'fun of', but was told by many that Bayer doing an impression of her was a compliment.

In the Saturday Night Live episode, Bayer went the extra mile and dressed up as Rachel from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She wore an overall, which was Rachel’s signature outfit at the beginning of the show. Jennifer Aniston also made an appearance on the episode and participated sportingly.

During the act, Aniston jokingly asks Bayer to stop texting her continuously. She says, “You know, Friends was, like, five million and five years ago, so I think we've just got to move on." However, at the end of the episode, the duo enjoyed a plate of nachos together.

During the interview with Instyle, Aniston also commented on her TikTok doppelgänger, who lip-syncs her lines from the show to perfection. The actress said it freaked her out. She also said she did not believe the doppelgänger looked exactly like her.

Picture Credit: AP





