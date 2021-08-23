Jennifer Aniston's Doppelgänger Has Internet Calling Her 'Rachel', See Pics

Playing the iconic role of Rachel Green in the NBC sitcom FRIENDS for over a decade, actor Jennifer Aniston has come across numerous lookalikes of herself. While the actor has commented about how she believed none of the doppelgängers looked like her, a new lookalike has found its way to the actor via the internet. A new video of the doppelgänger lip-synching to Rachel Green's dialogues is going viral and the fans cannot keep calm about it. Take a look.

Jennifer Aniston's lookalike

With over 156,000 followers on TikTok and 21,000 followers on Instagram, Lisa Tranel is Aniston's new doppelgänger discovered via the popular video-sharing app TikTok. Going by the username @she_plusthree, Tranel went viral for looking exactly like the younger version of the FRIENDS star and lip syching to a scene from the sitcom as Rachel Green. The video garnered over 770,400 likes and over 14,500 comments nad people could not believe the uncanny resemblance of her with Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston débarque sur Tik Tok ?

Non, juste la tiktokeuse Lisa Tranel (@she_plusthree) qui rejoue une scène de Friends et le résultat est BLUFFANT ! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RZmJNauTdk — Serieously (@SerieouslyFR) July 5, 2021

According to HITC, the mother of three is a General Manager at Strech Zone Southlake with over 156,000 followers on TikTok and 28,000 followers on Instagram. Hailing from Altus but resides in Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas, Tranel mostly uploads pictures of her fitness routine and moments with her family and friends. Her comment sections are often flooded with comments from the netizens pointing out her similarity with the FRIENDS star.

Jennifer Aniston on Lisa Tranel

Given the virality of Lisa Tranel's video, the post was bound to find its way to the original Rachal Green who admitted to being 'freaked out' over her new doppelgänger. While talking to InStyle for its September issue, 52-year-old stated that her friends sent her the video to which she thought that Lisa ended up being 'pretty close' to looking like her. However, the actor did not have a good history of having lookalikes as she once believed that they were making fun of her.

In the same interview, the senior actor said that the former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer did the best impression of her. Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green in NBC sitcom FRIENDS which also featured actors like David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

IMAGE- JENNIFER ANISTON & LISA TRANEL'S INSTAGRAM