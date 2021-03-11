Jennifer Garner Open To An 'Alias' Reboot With Bradley Cooper; Read Details

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper has famously worked alongside each other in the popular TV show Alias. Even though it has been more than a decade since the show came to an end, it is still quite fresh in the memories of their fans. Jennifer has recently opened up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and touched on several issues regarding herself. However, one of the highlights of that interview came when she talked about Alias and working with Cooper, saying that she would be willing to work in its reboot.

Jennifer Garner open to Alias reboot

Jennifer Garner had played the main role in Alias, which had a brief run of five seasons in total. The action thriller show depicted the carrying out of espionage at a massive level all over the world. The initial few season saw Bradley Cooper playing another main role in the show, but his character Will Tippin become a recurring role in the later seasons. Even though the show gained a lot of popularity at the time, it was put to an end in 2006. Since then, both Jennifer and Bradley have expanded their careers in films.

However, Jennifer has revealed that she is willing to work in an Alias reboot alongside Cooper, should it take place in the future. She said in the interview to ‘sign her up’ for it. Her willingness to work in its reboot would be quite an exciting news for her fans, but there are no known plans at the moment to bring back the show with a rebooted version or otherwise. Her role of Sydney Bristow earned her a lot of fame, which played a significant role in taking off her acting career.

Both Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner have done well in films, playing major roles in many hit films over the years. Jennifer Garner got success with her roles in 13 Going on 30, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Dallas Buyers Club and is currently working on The Adam Project. On the other hand, Bradley has his own list of hits including The A-Team, The Hangover and its sequels, A Star Is Born and many more.