Jennifer Garner Visits An Afghan Refugee Centre; Spends Time With Children & Volunteers

13 Going On 30 actor Jennifer Garner recently took to her Instagram account to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her visit to an Afghan refugee centre near Washington. The actor made the visit to meet children and families who had been evacuated from Afghanistan in the last few weeks. The video features Garner singing and dancing with the children too during her recent visit.

As the actor gave the world a sneak-peek into the refugee centre she wrote “After weeks of worry and waiting they were finally here — hungry, exhausted, with nothing but the clothes on their backs — and their children.” The video she posted showed viewers the shoes, clothes, toys, diapers and blankets and other essential items that are being distributed amongst the refugee children and their families. It also features short interviews with volunteers at the refugee centre, who shed light on how they manage to deal with the tasks at hand. One of the volunteers mentioned that when the little children are given the chance to immerse themselves in art and craft, they ‘blossom’. She said, “It supports their longer term resilience and ability to bounce back.” Garner can also be seen enjoying herself with the little ones as they engage themselves in the arts and craft centre.

Speaking about the demographic of individuals at the centre, the actor wrote, “ Over 40% of the Afghans coming into Washington DC are 0-12, including babies as young as 2 days old.” She referred to the refugees as those who “fought alongside our soldiers, who supported our troops as their drivers, translators, administrators, women who fought for equal rights.”Jennifer Garner, who is a trustee and ambassador for Save the Children got a first hand look at the efforts being taken to help the children and families in need at the Afghan refugee centre. The actor signed off in her post, “This is a human endeavor. I am so grateful Save the Children is helping the US Dept of State welcome Afghan refugees, and hope you can help me support these families and this work. ♥️”

