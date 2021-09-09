Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Cooke Maroney, Snapped With Baby Bump

Jennifer Lawrence might be looking forward to the release of Don't Look Up, but there's something exciting in her personal life too. The actor is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney!

The Hunger Games star even was even snapped stepping out with her baby bump.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child

Jennifer Lawrence's representative confirmed that the 31-year-old is pregnant, as per a report by People. On Wednesday, pictures of the mom-to-be dressed in floral print dungarees came out. As per a report on Daily Mail, she stepped out to have a meal with a friend and was then seen exiting a cafe.

Reports of Jennifer and Cooke, who is an art gallery director, planning to start a family had first appeared in 2019. The duo had got married in October in 2019 at Rhode Island in a ceremony that was attended by the likes of Adele, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Amy Schumer, among others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the trailer of Jennifer Lawrence's Don't Look Up was recently released. She is working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in the sci-fi venture. The duo enacts the parts of astronomers who want to warn the world about the threat of a massive incoming asteroid set to cause mayhem.

The film features other well-known and popular stars like Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, and Cate Blanchett. The movie, written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay, hits Netflix on December 24.

The movie is set to be Jennifer's first venture after over two years, since the release of Dark Phoenix, in which she had played the role of Raven/Mystique.

Among the other projects in her kitty is a movie titled Red, White and Water. She had resumed the shooting of the movie in June earlier this year.

The movie reportedly traces a story of a soldier in the American army, who has to head home after suffering an injury during a clash in Afghanistan. She is paired alongside Brian Tyree Henry in the movie. The film is being helmed by Lila Neugebauer, from a screenplay by Elizabeth Sanders.