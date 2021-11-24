Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up On Why She 'vanished' From Spotlight; 'people Got Sick Of Me'

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is currently gearing up for the release of her Netflix original film, Don’t Look Up, in which she, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, joins forces to save the world. However, after almost two years she is stepping back into the spotlight. The actor, who was a staple on the Hollywood circuit after successful films like The Hunger Games, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, decided to step away from fame in order to enjoy her private life.

The 31-year-old star, recently in a cover interview with Vanity Fair, talked about stepping away from the spotlight. She revealed that she was ‘nervous’ to speak to the world again after so long.

Jennifer Lawrence was ‘nervous’ to speak to the world again

At the beginning of the interview, the actor began saying she is ‘so nervous’ as she hasn’t spoken to the world for so long and she wants to protect ‘all the new accessories added to her life.’ Speaking about her decision to step back on public life, Jennifer explained that working non-stop for so long made her feel ‘sick’ and not only that but she felt ‘the world was tired of her’ too.

She said that for the majority of her life, she was a ‘people-pleasing’ person. She then reached a point where people were not pleased by her existence and that ‘kind of shook her out of thinking that work or career can bring any kind of peace to one’s soul.’ She said that as she was working so much, she ‘did not have a life, and she thought she should go get one.’

Throughout her interview, Jennifer made it clear that she wanted to protect her privacy as much as possible, especially the privacy of her unborn child. She shared an incident where at a dinner party, someone exclaimed that she was expecting a baby, and she was like ‘God, I can’t talk about that.’ The actor continued that every instinct in her body wants to ‘protect the privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as she can.’ The actor continued that she doesn’t want anyone to feel welcomed into their existence.

Image: Instagram/@jenniferlawrence_