Jennifer Lawrence Says She Lost A 'sense Of Control' Post 'Hunger Games' Success

After a long hiatus from films, Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence returns to the big screen with Causeway in which she is playing a soldier suffering from PTSD. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 28, 2022. The actor recently got candid about how she lost a sense of control after the success of her 2012 hit film Hunger Games. While talking about her career as a part of the London Film Festival's Screen Talk series, Lawrence said, "It feels personal for me the first time in a long time," as the actor claims that she has gained her identity back again.

As per Variety, Jennifer opened up about the phase after the release of The Hunger Games. She said at the event,

“I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012's Silver Lining Playbook], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can't think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control.”

Though Jennifer made her silver screen debut with Garden Party, she had her breakthrough role in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. The 2012 American dystopian action film, directed by Gary Ross and based on Suzanne Collins' 2008 novel of the same name, set records for opening day ($67.3 million) and opening weekend for a non-sequel. In contrast to its $78 million budget, the movie made over $694 million globally, making it the third-highest-grossing movie in the US and the ninth-highest-grossing movie of 2012.

Lawrence's performance earned her the Saturn Award for Best Actress, the Empire Award for Best Actress, the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award for Best Actress in an Action Movie, and a nomination for the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress.

More on Causeway

Now, Lawrence is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Causeway. The actor plays Lynsey, a U.S. soldier, who experiences a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan which forces her to return home. She struggles to return to her daily life with her mother as she waits for her eventual redeployment.

