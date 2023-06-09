Jennifer Lawrence Was Not Making A 'statement' With Flip-flops At Cannes: My Shoes Were...

Jennifer Lawrence created much buzz on the internet during Cannes 2023, when she was snapped walking down outside the venue in flip-flops and a bright red Dior gown. Soon after her pictures went viral on social media, netizens speculated that she was making a ‘political statement’. Now, the actress has cleared the air around her viral photo, saying that she had no idea it would create such a furore.

Lawrence clarified to Entertainment Tonight that she was not making any political statement. The Dark Phoenix actress added that she had no idea of the controversy surrounding people not wearing high heels on the Cannes red carpet. "I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t. I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big," the actress was quoted saying.

Jennifer Lawrence reveals the story behind flip-flops

(Jennifer Lawrence posed at Cannes red carpet | Image: @21metgala/Twitter)

The actress, who attended a screening of the film Bread and Roses in a Christian Dior couture red gown, added that initially, she was wearing heels. However, during the photo session, she forgot to take a picture with her production team and had to go back again. As she has previously taken a tumble on red carpet events, the actress decided not to risk it again by walking down the steps in high heels. So, she changed into flip-flops before taking pictures with her production team.

Lawrence said, "And I wore heels going up, but then I forgot to take a picture with my production team, Excellent Cadaver. So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat sh*t if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big. I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody's like, 'What a statement! Wow!' She concluded by saying, "I'm all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film No Hard Feelings. Helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, the movie also stars Andrew Barth Feldman and others. It is slated to release on June 23.