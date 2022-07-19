Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's Wedding: How Singer's Ex Alex Rodriguez Reacted To The News?

Hollywood's newly married couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, recently surprised fans after they tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple who got engaged earlier this year got married in a little chapel and later surprised fans with various glimpses from the intimate ceremony. As the news of their wedding surfaced on social media, a part of the actor-singer's fan base is still thinking about her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez's reaction to the same.

To note, Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. Due to the havoc created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two stars were forced to postpone their wedding day to 2020. However, in April 2021, the two announced their breakup and since then Jennifer was seen with her now husband Ben Affleck.

Alex Rodriguez reacts to ex-Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding news

As Lopez and Affleck have started the new chapter of their life, fans are thinking about Rodriguez and how he reacted to the news of her ex's wedding. A source close to the former professional baseball shortstop informed US Weekly that he is happy and is currently in a relationship with someone else.

"He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with. He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career, and what he’s got going on," the source said.



After her break-up with Alex, Jennifer soon got back together with Affleck as the duo rekindled their romance after over 18 years. The couple eventually made their relationship official on her birthday as the Hustler star shared a mushy picture with Affleck. Apart from this, another insider close to the former sportsperson also informed the International media outlet that Rodriguez has made peace with the way things ended for him and Lopez, and "He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best." Meanwhile, as far as the newlywed couple is concerned, various pictures from their wedding have been making their way on social media. For the special day, the 52-year-old star donned a bridal gown by designer Zuhair Murad.

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/JLOMovies