Jennifer Lopez, Ben Kick Off Brunch In Georgia With Prominent Guests Post Lavish Wedding

After secretly tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in LA, Hollywood's power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged their vows again in a ceremony in Georgia. The couple got hitched again in front of family and prominent friends from the industry in an extravagant manner that left fans excited.

Following their lavish white wedding on Saturday, the couple invited a few friends and family to a picnic-like gathering. As per reports via Page Six, the pair's wedding officiant Jay Shetty was spotted taking clicks with his wife Radhi at the Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out for the post-wedding brunch.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate second wedding with a brunch

With several pictures of the lavish white wedding of the popular couple doing rounds on social media, fans have been wondering how beautiful and surreal the moment would have been for the newlywed couple. As per Page Six, the other celebs spotted at the outing included Matt Damon's brother Kyle Damon and his wife Lori.

Post their luxurious white wedding, the two stars changed their outfits for a fun BBQ party as their guests were seen rocking picnic wear in florals and printed jackets. Earlier, after their small Las Vegas ceremony, the couple flew off to Paris, France with their children and were seen spending some quality time with each other.

The reports by the International media outlet further suggest that the couple had no plans to initiate their official honeymoon, but rather were more interested to spend some time off as a couple. Previously, the two stars were engaged to each other in 2002 but broke off their relationship in 2004. In 2021, the couple got back together and within a year, married each other.

Meanwhile, earlier, a source shared details about the wedding and told ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding. Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

IMAGE: Instagram/larevistaactual/Twitter/@Hollywoodlifey